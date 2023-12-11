CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg have announced the five most wanted in the Franklin County area.

As quoted by Pennsylvania State Police, they are looking for the following individuals:

Bernard Lynwood Craig, 69, is wanted for a 2019 possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge. Craig is described as 5’07” with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last known to live in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sadam L. Cheridor, 31, is wanted for a 2019 rape, sexual assault in Chambersburg. Cheridor is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Chambersburg.

Garnet Stoner, 68, is wanted for a 2023 theft in Chambersburg. Stoner is also wanted by State Parole for parole violation. Stoner has brown eyes and black hair and is 5’5″. Stoner’s last known address was in Chambersburg.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Misty M. Carbaugh, 38, is wanted for a 2023 operated vehicle without ignition interlock in Chambersburg. Carbaugh has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’09”. Her last known address was in Fayetteville

Jeorge Mendez-Jimenez, 32, is wanted for a 2023 manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver incident in Chambersburg. Mendez-Jimenez has brown eyes and black hair and is 6’03”. His last known address was in Chambersburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these five individuals is asked to contact State Police at 717-264-5161.