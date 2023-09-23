CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Troopers are looking for 89-year-old Bettie Gallagher. She is 5 foot one inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. Gallagher’s clothing description is unknown.

Gallagher is operating a white 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, bearing PA registration PD9944X. Gallagher was last seen in the area of 6200 block Duffield Rd, Guilford Twp, Franklin County on Sept. 22 at approximately 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on Gallagher is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161

