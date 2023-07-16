CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a house during the evening hours of Saturday, July 15.

According to police, officers took a report regarding a house on the 300 block of East Washington Street that was hit by a vehicle at some point during the overnight of Friday, July 14 into Saturday, July 15. Police say that the vehicle struck the home and did not stop.

Police say the vehicle is possibly red or maroon in color and will have damage to the front passenger side with pieces of the plastic hubcap missing from the tire.

If anyone locates the vehicle or has information regarding the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.