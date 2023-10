CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A search for a missing woman is underway in Franklin County and police are asking for the public’s help.

Barabra Varner was reportedly last seen in the Greenvillage area around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to Chambersburg Borough Police.

Police say that Varner walked away from a group home in Chambersburg on Monday and that she has severe mental health disorders.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information on Varner’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (717) 264-4131.