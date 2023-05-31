CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Scoop-a-Palooza is happening at Chambersburg Area High School on Saturday, July 8.

Sponsored by ACNB Bank, Scoop-a-Palooza will feature ice cream vendors that will offer multiple flavors from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school’s cafeteria. The event will also have a Kids’ Zone activity area which will feature the Franklin County Library Bookmobile and Franklin County Dairy Promotions.

There will also be special appearances by Maggie the Clown, Danny Longlegs and the Human Sundae at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for a discount from now until July 7 at the Scoop-a-Palooza website or at the Heritage Center in Downtown Chambersburg.

Advanced tickets for adults are $6 and $4 for children ages three to ten years old. Entry is free for children under two years old.

Tickets will also be available at the door but with an additional fee.

“We are excited to host Scoop-a-Palooza and bring some of the most delicious ice cream flavors under one roof for the day,” said Virginia Harriger, executive director of the Greater Chambersburg Chamber Foundation. “The festival is a true community favorite, and we appreciate the support of the sponsors, ice cream vendors, volunteers, and community members; please join us on July 8!”

The following regional ice cream vendors will be on site:

The Igloo

The Inside Scoop

The Meadows Original Frozen Custard

Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard

Samples will be offered to attendees which then will be voted on.

Scoop-a-Palooza is a fundraiser hosted by the Greater Chambersburg Chamber Foundation, a nonprofit focused on leadership and workforce development programs in Franklin County.

ChambersFest runs from July 8 to July 15 and hosts multiple events including Scoop-a-Palooza, a full schedule of events can be found at the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce website.