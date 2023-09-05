CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman in Franklin County.

Photo of Pauline Felton-Harrison, via police

Pauline Felton-Harrison, 79, was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the area of the 100 block of S. Federal Street in Chambersburg, according to a news release. It is possible that Felton-Harrison left a residence sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and she could be headed towards Philadelphia.

Police describe Felton-Harrison to be 5’02” tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair along with brown eyes. There was no description provided of what clothing she could be wearing.

It is possible that Felton-Harrison could be driving a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with a Pennsylvania registration of 15996PD, and police say that they believe she is at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with Felton-Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg police at (717)-263-1611.