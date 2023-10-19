FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people, including a kid, were flown to the hospital after the railing to a balcony broke off at an apartment in Franklin County.

Chambersburg Fire Department Chief Dustin Ulrich, crews were called to the scene around 4:46 p.m. along Kennedy Street in the borough for a reported building collapse that turned into a porch collapse.

It was discovered by crews when they got to the scene that two people who were on the balcony fell off when a railing they were holding onto let go.

An adult and kid fell about 12 feet, Ulrich said, because the railing was in bad condition and dry-rotted.

They were flown to a trauma center for treatment to their injuries which are serious but are not life-threatening, according to Ulrich.