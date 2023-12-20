CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for two suspects in an alleged robbery and assault in Franklin County.

An arrest warrant was issued for Angel Perez-Rodriguez, 27, and Anderson Molina-Salazar, 22, both of Chambersburg, who face felony charges of robbery and aggravated assault, court records show.

Chambersburg Police say they responded to the Chambersburg Hospital on Dec. 9 for a report of two people who were assaulted. The two told police that Perez-Rodriguez and Molina-Salazar allegedly attacked and robbed them in the unit block of S Federal Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the duo is asked to call the police at (717)-264-4131.