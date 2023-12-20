CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for two suspects in an alleged robbery and assault in Franklin County.
An arrest warrant was issued for Angel Perez-Rodriguez, 27, and Anderson Molina-Salazar, 22, both of Chambersburg, who face felony charges of robbery and aggravated assault, court records show.
Chambersburg Police say they responded to the Chambersburg Hospital on Dec. 9 for a report of two people who were assaulted. The two told police that Perez-Rodriguez and Molina-Salazar allegedly attacked and robbed them in the unit block of S Federal Street.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the duo is asked to call the police at (717)-264-4131.