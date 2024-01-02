FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County has announced they will be holding their “Winter Warmth Drive”.

The drive will run from Jan. 15 to Feb. 12. It is in place to support the needs of families in the local community by making sure residents stay warm, clean, and well-fed during the winter.

People can donate things such as personal care items such as hand soap, shampoo, dish soap, and paper towels as well as gloves, winter hats, and socks. Food can also be donated such as whole grains, cooking oils, and shelf-stable milk.

In addition, monthly gifts will also be accepted by giving online or by mailing a check to the United Way of Franklin County, 182 S. 2nd Street, Chambersburg, PA, 17201.

More information, including a full list of items you can donate, can be found by clicking here.