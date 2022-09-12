HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced an updated design and enhanced security features for Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Some of the enhanced features include:

Guilloche Security Design , a feature that includes sophisticated techniques to embed a variety of customized security patterning into the credential, using non-commercial software developed specifically for high security documents (banknotes, passports, ID cards, etc);

, a feature that includes sophisticated techniques to embed a variety of customized security patterning into the credential, using non-commercial software developed specifically for high security documents (banknotes, passports, ID cards, etc); Optically Variable Ghost Portrait and Variable Data with UV , features that change their appearance when the viewing angle of the card changes, which moves them from fully visible to non-visible. The card also includes an ultraviolet (UV) response that fluoresces under UV lighting. The UV response is fixed – visible under UV light regardless of viewing angle;

, features that change their appearance when the viewing angle of the card changes, which moves them from fully visible to non-visible. The card also includes an ultraviolet (UV) response that fluoresces under UV lighting. The UV response is fixed – visible under UV light regardless of viewing angle; Dynamic Look Through Element (DLTE), a dynamic feature with gold metallic tint that is visible under direct lighting.

The new cards comply with American Association of Motor Vehicle Association (AAMVA) 2020 specifications.

PennDOT is piloting the new cards at the Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola beginning September 12, 2022. All Driver and Photo centers will transition to the new cards by mid-November 2022. The new products will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing cards.

Both standard and REAL ID-compliant cards will use the new design and security features. REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, and customers are able to opt into REAL ID.

Beginning May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires an ID.