LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Waste announced on July 25 that trash routes may be starting one hour earlier for the remainder of the week.

In Lancaster, waste collection will begin as early as 4 a.m., according to the city’s Facebook page.

This change is happening to ensure employee safety in the excessive heat. Affected collection days include July 26, July 27 and July 28.

To ensure trash is picked up, Penn Waste is asking residents to place their waste and recyclables curbside the evening prior.