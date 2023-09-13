(WHTM) – The state’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas (DMAs) have had some changes by the Pennsylvania Game Commission including the creation of a new DMA, the expansion of an existing DMA, and reduction of an existing DMA.

Two recent CWD detections in road-killed deer created the new area (DMA 8) which establishes DMA in portions of Dauphin, Lebanon, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties and is around 660 square miles in size.

DMA 8 is associated with DMAP Unity 6396 and is more than 140,000 acres and includes parts of Dauphin, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties and includes portions of State Game Lands 210 and 211 and all of State Game Lands 264.

The detection of a road-killed adult female deer in Indiana County has created DMA 3 which will expand south to Route 259 near Brush Valley, south along Route 119 to Black Lick, west to Clarksburg and Shady Plain, and follow Route 210 north to meet the current boundary.

DMA 3 includes parts of Armstrong, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.

After going five years without any CWD detections the DMA 4 in Lancaster County will be reduced.

DMA 4 will retract the northern boundary to Interstate 76 but the remainder of the DMA 4 will stay the same.

A CWD Interactive map can be found here.

Those who hunt or live in the new DMA 8 area should become familiar with the regulations.

DMA 8 will give hunters opportunities to harvest antlerless deer. DMA 8 will help increase the antlerless deer harvest in the areas where CWD-positive deer were detected.

To hunt and harvest antlerless deer hunters are able to get a permit.

To purchase a DMAP permit, click here.

According to the press release, the following is unlawful within all DMAs and the CWD Established Area (EA):

Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts (e.g., head, spinal column, and spleen) from a DMA or EA, unless going to a Game Commission-approved cooperating processor

Deposit high-risk parts on the landscape away from the harvest location

Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants

Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location

Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk

The Game Commission asked hunters to provide samples for CWD testing and the Game Commission also offers free CWD testing within DMAs.

For more information contact the Game Commission’s CWD Hotline at 1-833-INFOCWD, email INFOCWD@pa.gov, or visit www.arcg.is/1G4TLr.