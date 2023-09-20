(WHTM) — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 7, three Dauphin County polling places will be changing locations.

The affected election districts include Harrisburg’s 11th Ward, Harrisburg’s 13th Ward/3rd Precinct, and Susquehanna Township’s 3rd Ward.

Bureau of Registration and Elections proposals were approved today by the Board of Elections, which is comprised of Dauphin County Judge John McNally, Frank Lynch, and Patricia Davies.

The planned moves include the following:

Harrisburg City’s 11th Ward

Former:

The Residences & Towns at Governor’s Square Community Room 2018 North 5th Street Harrisburg, PA 17102

New:

Tri-County OIC 500 Maclay Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

The former polling place for Harrisburg’s 11 Ward is no longer available due to an ongoing legal situation. The new location is less than one block from the old polling place, though just outside the 11th Ward. According to the county, the new site offers more parking and is ADA compliant with minor modifications.

Harrisburg City’s 13th Ward, 3rd Precinct

Former:

Holy Family Church 555 South 25th Street Harrisburg, PA 17104

New:

Salvation Army 506 South 29th Street Harrisburg, PA 17104

The Harrisburg City’s 13th Ward, 3rd Precinct’s former polling place has been sold and is no longer available for use as a polling place. The Salvation Army is in the 13th Ward/3rd Precinct has sufficient parking and is ADA compliant, according to the county.

Susquehanna Township’s 3rd Ward

Former:

Grace Fellowship 2415 Locust Lane Harrisburg, PA 17109

New:

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church 2400 Locust Lane Harrisburg, PA 17109

According to the county, the Susquehanna Township 3rd Ward’s former polling place was deemed non-compliant with ADA.

“As this is a hilly terrain, there were few sites that could be considered and the very real

possibility of having to move this polling place outside of the Edgemont community was

a serious concern for the Board of Elections and Bureau. However, Solid Rock

Missionary Baptist Church has recently constructed a new and ADA-compliant site

directly across the street from the present site enabling this polling place to remain in

Edgemont,” said Jerry Feaser, Dauphin County’s director of elections and voter

registration.

The county said voters in the three districts whose polling places have been moved will soon begin receiving notices of the change.

Bureau of Registration and Elections said voters in all three districts will receive new voting cards to notify them of the change. Voters in the three districts will also receive postcard reminders two weeks before the election.

Notifications of state legislators, municipal officials, judges of election and party chairs will also be sent in the form of letters.