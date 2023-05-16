HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two stores are relocating at the Hershey Tanger Outlets and a popular sunglasses store will soon be opening a new location.

One of the stores that relocated was Board and Brush, which is an arts and crafts business that allows customers to create décor & other DIY projects. Board and Brush recently relocated from its storefront next to the Gap and is now located in suite 70 across from Starbucks.

The other recently relocated storefront is Lane Bryant Outlet, which is a plus-sized women’s retail clothing store. Lane Bryant Outlets is now located in suite 50, at the former location of Board and Brush, next to the Gap.

abc27 news recently received confirmation that a new Oakley Vault retail store would be opening soon at the Tanger Outlets. Oakley is most known for offering high-quality, sports-performance sunglasses. According to the Hershey Tanger Outlets website, the new retail store will also offer men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

The new Oakley Vault retail storefront will be located in suite 77, which can be found between American Eagle and Victoria’s Secret. According to Tanger Hershey management, the new Oakley storefront is expected to open this summer.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Sundays // 11a.m. to 7p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.