HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 1, Hersheypark released its 2023 hours and for the first time in the park’s history it will be open every weekend from April 1 until the end of the year.

Also for this year, the park will be opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. on select days throughout its summer season.

You can see a full list of the hours for the 2023 season for Hersheypark, click here.

This marks the first time in a few years that the park will be opening at 10 a.m. on select days during the summer season. For all of the 2022 season, the park was opening at 11 a.m., with its closing time varying between 7-9 p.m. most days, and the early entry program named Sweet Start would begin at 10 a.m.

During the 2021 season, the park’s hours varied as well, with most days opening at 11 a.m.

In 2020 and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park did not open for the season until July 3 and was operating at normal hours. But, because of the pandemic, the park adjusted its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days in 2020 about a week after opening in 2020.

Hours for the Boardwalk at Hersheypark have yet to be released at this time. ZooAmerica will be having a 10 a.m. open throughout the entire season.

ZooAmerica is included with every Hersheypark ticket and can be accessed through the bridge near the Hershey Triple Tower attraction.