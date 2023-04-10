PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Duck Donuts recently announced that it will be unveiling a new shop design with a new ordering experience for guests in the near future.

The announcement of the new design comes as Duck Donuts continues its promise to “deliver an exceptional customer experience for guests.”

According to Duck Donuts the new shop, design will feature a modern design with an optimized ordering experience for its in-shop guests, or on-the-go guests.

The following design and technology additions consist of:

New options for ordering, which consists of: front ordering options upon entering the store, self-ordering kiosks, and a designated section for mobile order pickups.

New ‘sleek’ interior design with localized artwork, new 3D graphics, digital menu boards, and high-top barstools to watch the donut-making process.

Smaller shop footprint options with a new design (1,000 – 1,400 square feet) will enhance return on investment by reducing build-out costs.

Enhanced digital business and catering capabilities due to less interference with in-shop orders.

“As we work towards elevating the Duck Donuts brand, it begins with consistently meeting the needs of our guests however they chose to engage with our authentic made-to-order concept, whether that’s through a digital platform or in-shop experience,” Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO said. “Introducing our new shop of the future allows us to enhance the guest experience while providing a better return for our franchise partners.”

Currently, Duck Donuts has identified two locations as being the first franchises to debut the new shop design – one in Collierville, Tennessee; and another in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

These two locations are expected to open the second half of 2023.

According to a Duck Donuts representative, in addition to those two debut locations for the new shop design, they will also be remolding their corporate-owned flagship shop at 6230 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

It is not yet known when this remodel will take place.

Duck Donuts says that remodels for other Duck Donuts locations will be coming eventually, with a refresh approximately every five years.

“Once a shop reaches its 10-year renewal agreement or transfers to a new owner, locations will refresh and remodel to the store of the future.”

According to Duck Donuts, they were founded in 2007 and currently operate three international locations and 117 U.S. locations across 23 states.