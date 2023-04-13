(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently announced proposed changes to the purchasing process for antlerless deer licenses in Pennsylvania.

Act 148 of 2022, a new state law, permits the game commission to “modernize and simplify” the selling and buying of antlerless deer licenses throughout the Commonwealth.

The proposed purchasing process would allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses for 2023-24 online at huntfish.pa.gov or in-store at any hunting license issuing agency.

A meeting is scheduled for April 14 and 15 in Harrisburg where the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will finalize the new process.

The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s account.

The game commission also wants to remind hunters to make sure the contact information on their huntfish.pa.gov online profiles is correct if they want to receive a postcard detailing the new antlerless license purchasing process.

You can contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission with questions by calling 1-833-PCG-HUNT or emailing pgclicdiv@pa.gov. For more information visit pgc.pa.gov.