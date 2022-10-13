HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new way to pay your turnpike tolls.

A new upgrade to the Turnpike’s “Toll By Plate” invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay from their devices.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The QR code will take customers to the Toll By Plate website where they can pay or convert to E-ZPass. By choosing the E-ZPass option, customer’s information automatically populates on the form and charges on the invoice update to reflect the lower rate from the prepaid account.

For customers with the PA TOLL PAY app, scanning the QR code on the invoice will launch the app and take them directly to the Toll By Plate payment screen. The Turnpike’s “PA TOLL PAY” app enables customers to quickly review and pay invoices and manage and update E-ZPass accounts. Toll By Plate customers can use the app to sign up for AutoPay to receive a 15% discount on invoices.

The Turnpike Commission says “the invoice was reshaped to better guide Toll By Plate customers through the payment process, including new options to pay.”

“Our Toll By Plate invoice shows customers precisely how much they can save by switching to E-ZPass. Now, with the streamlined conversion process, it’s easier than ever to switch and save up to 60%,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “E-ZPass remains the easiest, least-expensive way to pay. Most customers pick up an E-ZPass GoPak at one of more than 700 retail locations across the state, including 7-Eleven stores at PA Turnpike service plazas.”

If the initial Toll By Plate invoice is not paid or resolved within 30 days, a past-due invoice is mailed. Past-due invoices include a late fee of $5 or 1.5% of the amount owed, whichever is higher. Invoices unpaid after 60 days go to collections.

In June the Turnpike Commission announced a partnership with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network that allows customers to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts.

The KUBRA Cash Payment Network became available at more than 70,000 retail locations.