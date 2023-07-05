LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– If you live in the City of Lancaster, paying your utility bills is going to be slightly different, including one that will now be billed monthly.

Water customers in the City of Lancaster will be paying their bills monthly instead of the usual quarterly billing starting on Aug. 1.

According to the city, this change will help customers see a more in-depth breakdown of their water usage, helping them find leaks in pipes and with managing monthly expenses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A paperless option will also be offered to customers, allowing them to pay their utility bills online through their accounts.

“We are pleased to offer our customers more convenience and flexibility through the introduction of monthly billing and the option to go paperless,” Director of Public Works Steve Campbell said. “This transition aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional service and prioritizing sustainability.”

The city noted that customers need to create an online account to pay their utility bills instead of just entering their account number. Customers can now make their accounts through the City’s website.

The city says paperless billing will also reduce costs incurred through the billing process.