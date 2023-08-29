ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A local charity that helps people all around the world now has a better place to do that important work.

Hope Walks opened a new headquarters in York Springs, the nonprofit helps children who are born with “Clubfoot.”

That means their feet are twisted down and inward and Clubfoot is more common than you might think.

“Troy Aikman was born with clubfoot,” President of Hope Walks Scott Reichenbach said. “Charles Woodson, Mia Hamm, John Rahm, Dudley Moore – all had clubfoot but had early treatment and now have gone on to incredible careers.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As he said, early treatment was the key.

Hope Walks helps kids in fifteen countries in Africa and Latin America – who might miss out on that early treatment and not be able to reach their potential.