MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Popular Philadelphia-style cheesesteak chain Charleys Cheesesteaks will soon open a new location in Mechanicsburg.

abc27 news reported back in December when Charleys Cheesesteaks first announced that it would be opening a new location in York County. This new location made its debut in a 2,800-square-foot space in the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Drive.

According to Charleys Cheesesteak’s website, now a new West Shore location is currently designated as “Coming Soon”. The location is slated to open its doors at 6520 Carlisle Pike inside the Walmart Supercenter at the Silver Spring Commons shopping mall.

The new Charleys Cheesesteaks location is owned and operated by three partners named Hemal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah, who are also the owners and operators of the new York County location. According to Shah, the new Mechanicsburg eatery is slated to open its doors by the end of the week.

If you are interested in checking out the full menu for Charleys Cheesesteak, you can click here.

According to Shah, the new location is anticipated to create about 10 to 15 new jobs. The hours of operation for the new Charleys Cheesesteaks is going to be:

Mondays – Sundays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.