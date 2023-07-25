HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A bank chain is expanding its footprint in Dauphin County by opening its first-ever one in the area’s most populated city.

Chase Bank in downtown Harrisburg held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, and this is part of the chain’s plan to expand in Pennsylvania.

There will be a whole range of services offered, including 24-hour ATMs.

“Our people is why we still have our brick and mortar branches,” market director for Greater Leigh Valley at Chase Damir Nikezic said. “It’s so important to make sure that we are present in the community. We have so much opportunity in the community that we can make impact for our customers, really help them what’s most important to them financially.”

Chase is also opening a second location in the Midstate in Colonial Park on Jonestown Road.