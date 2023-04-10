Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A police chief in Chester County was injured and a woman was killed early Sunday morning by a fleeing vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police say Honey Brook Borough Police Chief Calvin Wilson stopped a vehicle on Horseshoe Pike around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say Chief Wilson determined the driver, identified as John Knecht Jr., had an active arrest warrant and attempted to take him into custody.

State Police say Knecht Jr. resisted arrest and that Wilson was struck by the vehicle. Wilson was hospitalized for moderate injuries to his torso and lower body.

State Police say a 36-year-old female passenger was also thrown from the vehicle’s passenger door and was struck by the vehicle. She was taken to Paoli Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Troopers and local police were able to locate Knecht Jr. at a home in Berks County and found him hiding in a crawl space. Knecht Jr. was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police.

Knecht Jr. is facing more than a dozen charges including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault, escape, and involuntary manslaughter.

He was taken to the Chester County Prison and was denied bail.