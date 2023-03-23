SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Chewy will be closing its fulfillment center in Mechanicsburg, according to a company spokesperson.

According to the Associate Director of Communications & PR for Chewy Joanna Hass, the upcoming closure will not decrease Chewy’s fulfillment center workforce.

Additionally, all employees working at the Dauphin Drive center will have an opportunity to transfer to another neighboring Chewy fulfillment center in the area.

Currently, Chewy also has a nearby fulfillment center in Lewisberry, York County, on 100 Goodman Drive.

abc27 news asked Chewy why they decided to close the Cumberland-based fulfillment center, and they stated:

Given the success of our automation initiatives, and the productivity benefits, we have made the decision to close one of our oldest fulfillment centers located in Mechanicsburg, PA and will move operations to an adjacent facility. All team members employed at our Mechanicsburg facility have been given the opportunity to transfer to another Fulfillment Center. Joanna Hass, Associate Director of Communications & PR for Chewy

abc27 news asked Chewy when they will officially close down the fulfillment center, but they declined to comment.

