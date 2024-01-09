MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon be opening its doors in Mechanicsburg later this week.

According to Chick-fil-A, their new restaurant is going to be opening its doors on Thursday, January 11 at the Shepherdstown Crossing, located at 219 Gettysburg Pike.

The new establishment is going to offer dine-in, a drive-thru, and carry-out for its customers. Upon its grand opening the new restaurant’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new “Shepherdstown Crossing” location is expected to create approximately 120 new jobs in the area.

If you are interested in applying for a position at the new restaurant, you can click here.

In celebration of the new opening, Chick-fil-A donated $25,000 to Feeding American to support the efforts of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Additionally, the new Chick-fil-A location will be recognizing 100 local heroes by providing them free Chick-fil-A entrees for a whole year.

“We are very blessed that we get to serve our community through Chick-fil-A Shepherdstown Crossing,” restaurant owner Bill Lindoerfer said. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Chick-fil-A experience with our friends and neighbors. This is our home, where we raised our children and have lived for many years, and I cannot wait to build a culture of care for our Team Members, our Guests, and our local community.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.