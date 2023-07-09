CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that a juvenile allegedly attempted to poison a family member in Lancaster County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a juvenile suspect allegedly attempted to poison her 47-year-old grandmother and family pet in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County back in May.

According to State Police, Lancaster Children and Youth Services were notified regarding the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police says that the investigation into the alleged attempted poisoning is ongoing at this time.