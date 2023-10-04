LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A four-year-old has died after a farming accident in Lancaster County earlier this week, according to West Hempfield Township Police Captain Douglas Ober.

A farmer was helping to move large hay bales to a barn on a property located along the 700 block of Kames Hill Road in Columbia on Monday around 5:45 p.m. While using the equipment, Ober said, that the farmer did not see the child and hit them.

The child was rushed to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, but passed away from their injuries, Ober said.

Lancaster County officials are currently investigating the deadly farming accident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)-285-5191.