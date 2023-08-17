EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured after being struck in the head by a falling object at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County.

East Lampeter Township Police say on August 12 officers responded to the park after learning a young girl had been injured. Police say a closed box cutter likely fell out of a guest’s pocket while riding on a roller coaster.

Police say the girl and her family left the park and sought treatment for a minor injury at a local urgent care prior to police arrival.

Palace Entertainment, which operates Dutch Wonderland, released the following statement to abc27 regarding the incident:

“At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, park staff immediately responded to reports of a young park guest that had been accidentally struck by a utility tool. The guest was treated by first aid at the park and returned home for the evening. All additional questions regarding this matter should be directed to the local police department.”