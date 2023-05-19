NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in New Cumberland Borough are investigating a hit and run that involved a child.

According to police, on Friday, May 19 at around 7:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident that happened at the intersection of Fifteenth Street and Brandt Avenue.

During the investigation, police say it was determined that a gray sedan operated by a woman was heading westbound on Fifteenth Street. Police say the woman came to a stop at the posted stop sign at Brandt Avenue.

Police stated that at this time, a child was heading to school on a bike and also came to a stop on a sidewalk. The child then proceeded to cross the intersection, when the driver entered the intersection and struck the child.

Officers say that the child sustained minor injuries from the accident. The woman then fled the scene without checking on the child or reporting the incident to police.

Police later confirmed that the woman was identified.

Anyone with additional information should contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400.