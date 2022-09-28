HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile male was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile victim along Boas Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead. The child’s age and name were not released by police.

An investigation into the incident was initiated, and is active at this time.