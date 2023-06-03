CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Chambersburg Police Department was called around 2:32 p.m. on Saturday for a pedestrian accident in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

According to Chambersburg Police Department, the investigation found that a juvenile was riding his scooter in an alley leading to North Franklin Street where the collision took place.

Officials say that witnesses at the scene said the driver had no time to react to the juvenile on the scooter.

The juvenile suffered a leg injury and was flown to a trauma hospital for treatment.