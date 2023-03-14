MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the driver in a hit and run crash that injured an 11 year old girl last month.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department says on Feb. 8, the 11-year-old was riding her bike when the hit-and-run happened on the 6400 block of Brodbeck Road in Manheim Township, York County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim, who was wearing her helmet and riding in the same direction as the car, was hit by the passenger-side mirror and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that a silver 2008-2012 Honda Accord is the car involved in the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355.