LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.

The location is near Central Dauphin East Middle School and Central Dauphin East High School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The girl was being tended to by multiple people who had stopped to help, and she was conscious and responding to questions, police say. Her injuries reportedly appeared to be minor, but she was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The driver who struck the girl remained on scene and was cooperating with police, according to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.