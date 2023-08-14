CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Children’s Lake is almost completely open for business.

After nearly a year of renovations, the Cumberland County lake has been refilled.

Over the next few weeks, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says it will need to lower the water level again to check on the new equipment, which could interrupt boaters’ plans.

But don’t worry, officials say it won’t be much longer.

“Just please use your best judgment and stay out,” Executive Director of the PA Fish and Boat Comm. Tim Schaeffer said. “Won’t officially be closing it because we don’t actually know how long it’s going to take to do the testing, but we don’t anticipate it taking more than a day or so, then we’ll get it right back up to full pull for people to enjoy.”

After that check, the lake will also be restocked with fish. The commission is planning an opening celebration this fall.