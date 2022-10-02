HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Children’s Miracle Network threw an “axe for kindness” in its first ever “Hatchets for Hope” event.

Proceeds from the event benefited the “Extra Life” program at The Children’s Miracle Network, which raises money to provide life-saving medical equipment, programs and research for kids at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

“All of the proceeds are going to support Children’s Miracle Network Hershey, which benefits everything from music and art therapy to gifted meals for families who are so focused on the treatment of their kids that they can’t really pay attention to their own food,” Matt James, Associate Director of Digital Fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network, said.

The event included axe throwing competitions, games, food, drinks and more. But for one family, the day was about a lot more than having fun.

“My daughter was a 27 weeker in the NICU at Hershey,” Leidra Horton said. ” CMN provided the bed that helped [my daughter] in those early days. Events like today’s event, they do so much for families like mine.”