LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The fourth annual Christkindlmarkt was held in Lower Paxton Township on Saturday.

The ever was hosted by American Legion Post 272 of Linglestown and saw over 127 vendors, live music, and Austrian dancers and an estimated 8,000 patrons in attendance.

“This really brings our community together, and cements the businesses with the people, with government entities, the community, Lower Paxton Township — it just brings us together and we have a really good hometown feel going on today,” Commander of American Legion Post 272 Ken Stambaugh said.

All the vendors that were featured were hand-picked to be a part of the event and offered hand-crafted gifts.