LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — For the fourth year in a row, a Lancaster County Christmas event will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Christmas Tree Lane will be held at the stadium from Friday, Dec. 1 to Saturday 23rd. From Sundays through Thursdays, the event will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests to the event will see over 100 Christmas trees that have been sponsored by local businesses in support of local nonprofits. The trees will be along the first and third base concourses.

As quoted in the release, there will be many activities and also have weekly themes including,

Every Night: Free pictures with Santa from 6-9 p.m.

Free pictures with Santa from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday’s: Toy Drive Tuesdays –Toys collected will benefit families across

multiple programs within CAP, including Thrive to Five, Teen ELECT, and our DVS

Safe House

Toy Drive Tuesdays –Toys collected will benefit families across multiple programs within CAP, including Thrive to Five, Teen ELECT, and our DVS Safe House Wednesday’s : Wet Nose Wednesdays presented by Subaru

: Wet Nose Wednesdays presented by Subaru Thursday’s: Take pictures with Live Reindeer from 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by

GloFiber

Take pictures with Live Reindeer from 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by GloFiber Friday’s: Take pictures with a Holiday Character

Take pictures with a Holiday Character Saturday’s: Read stories with Mrs. Claus from 6-9 p.m.

Read stories with Mrs. Claus from 6-9 p.m. Sunday’s: Free Gift Wrapping from 6-9 p.m.

You can see more information by clicking here.