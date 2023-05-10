Christmas Tree Shops expects to close 10 stores in seven states after filing for bankruptcy protection in early May 2023. (WPRI)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Seasonal and holiday décor retailer Christmas Tree Shops will be closing two of its Pennsylvania-based locations in the near future after the retailer filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

According to the announcement, Christmas Tree Shops hopes that “financial restructuring will reduce the company’s debt, better aligning its balance sheet with current market conditions that have been negatively impacted by slowing consumer demand fueled by inflationary pressures and increased interest rates.”

According to the Christmas Tree Shops website, they currently have 83 locations across 20 states. The company will be asking the courts for permission to close ten of its “underperforming’ locations.

The two Pennsylvania-based locations planning to close include:

955 East Lancaster Ave., Downington, Pennsylvania

2350 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

The other eight US locations that are anticipated to close include:

11470 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, Florida

845 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia

28 Davis Straits, Falmouth, Massachusetts

5 Cranberry Highway, Sagamore, Massachusetts

4071 Miller Road, Flint, Michigan

32 Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley, New York

21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, Watertown, New York

2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Potomac Mills, Virginia

“With the protections afforded by the Bankruptcy Code and the financing provided by our

lenders, we will be able to satisfy our ongoing obligations to customers, vendors and

employees. We are confident we will emerge a stronger business, better positioned to grow and

prosper into the future,” Christmas Tree Shops chairman Marc Salkovitz said.

Christmas Tree Shop was founded back in 1950 in Yarmouthport, Massachusetts, according to their website. The store started as a small holiday store that was originally called The Christmas Tree Gift Shop.

It is still unknown when these locations will be officially closed – Nexstar reached out to Christmas Tree Shops but did not hear back at the time of publication.

