HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the City of Harrisburg, more than $8.3 million cleared a wire transfer this week, which marks the end of a series of debts the city had to Ambac Assurance since 1997.

The $8,335,968.49 million wire transfer marked the final payment from the City of Harrisburg to Ambac Assurance. This payment was part of a series of debt payments to Ambac Financial Group, which started back in 2012.

According to Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Harrisburg defaulted on its Series D&F Bond payments in 2011, which were then paid by Ambac Assurance. City financial leaders paid off the bonds in September 2022. This cleared the city of more than $125.6 million in debt that it accrued prior to administration spending.

Mayor Wanda Williams stated that ridding of the debt payments was one of her chief campaign goals.

“Through all my years on City Council, to my time when I was campaigning for Mayor, and through my first year in office, I have been focused on getting the city out of debt,” Mayor Williams said. “We are debt free in 2023 because we finally had the courage to do what’s best for the people of Harrisburg, and now we can turn the corner and start an exciting new chapter for our great city.”

Below is a timeline of the AMBAC debt that began in March 2012:

December 2013: $18.7 million – Thompson Administration made a $6 million payment lowering the debt to $13 million

The next 8 years: The Papenfuse Administration made consistent $11,069 payments, plus four payments of $76,429

The Papenfuse Administration made consistent $11,069 payments, plus four payments of $76,429 September 2021: The debt reached $26.2 million and in November 2021, a $7.2 million payment was made

The debt reached $26.2 million and in November 2021, a $7.2 million payment was made December 2022: City Council approved a $12 million payment with a final payment of $8.3 million paid in March 2023

“The AMBAC debt had been particularly distressing and costly,” said City Treasurer Dan Miller. “Harrisburg’s excess funds have been available for years, but earning almost nothing during times of historic low interest rates. At the same time AMBAC was charging us up to 6.5% interest. Some of us pleaded with the prior administration to pay down and pay off this debt. Unfortunately, they ignored our advice and it cost the city millions in interest. Finally, paying off this debt has been taken seriously. This is an important day. If it had only come sooner the benefits would have been far greater.”

The City of Harrisburg stated that citizens will now see payments going towards city services instead of bonds, which will improve the quality of life for every Harrisburg resident. More money will now be available in the city’s future general fund balance.

“This is a historic day for the City (of Harrisburg). It should have come a little quicker, but it’s here now, and that’s all that’s important,” said City Controller Charlie DeBrunner. “We’re out of debt. The future of the city is as bright as it’s ever been, and the Mayor is doing a terrific job providing leadership on this.”