YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York-Bureau of Health in partnership with the York City School nurses, is sponsoring a Socks & Sweats Drive for the month of February.

Children’s socks and sweatpants are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk and become wet from the elements, have accidents in school, or come to school without proper attire for the weather.

Currently, these items, and other clothing, are provided by individual contributions of school nurses.

The greatest needs are for elementary-age children, but all sizes will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the City of York – Bureau of Health Clinic located at 435 W. Philadelphia St. anytime Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., now through February 28th.

For alternative pick-up arrangements or questions, contact Kim Wentz, RN at 717-849-2299.