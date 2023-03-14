YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York recently announced that it will be holding public forums to discuss the goals and priorities of its 2023 Comprehensive Plan.

According to the City of York, their 2023 Comprehensive Plan will outline the goals and priorities of the city for the next 20 years, though the city plans to revisit the comprehensive plan at the ten year mark. According to City of York planner Nancy Griffin, they will also be reviewing the plan every year to ensure that they are on a trajectory to meet their outlined objectives.

Currently, the plan has not been made public – this is because the plan is only 75% – 80% complete, according to Griffin. This delay is also due to the process being slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent personnel changes.

abc27 was given access to a ‘Spring Update’ PowerPoint of the 2023 Comprehensive Plan, which identifies some of the main goals and objectives, which currently consist of:

Safe and Healthy Residents : Improve property conditions End homelessness Challenge York’s reputation as an unsafe place Eliminate serious injuries and deaths from vehicle crashes Increase access to Health services Eliminate food insecurity

: Prosperous and Welcoming Neighborhoods : Build wealth within neighborhoods Build socially cohesive neighborhoods Ensure all neighborhoods have complete streets

: A Sustainable City for Future Generations : Reduce our carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions Provide reliable connections to our neighbors

:

Now that some of the objectives and goals have been identified, the City of York wants to hear from its residents.

According to their website, the City of York will be holding a total of 10 public forum meetings – the first meeting occurred yesterday at 1 p.m. on 901 Smile Way for the Industrial Park area.

The rest of the meetings to hear from residents and discuss the Comprehensive Plan are scheduled for:

March 15 at 605 S. Duke St. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Southend area)

March 16 at 25 W. Springettsburg Ave. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Springdale area)

March 21 at 1059 Kelly Dr. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Fireside area)

March 22 at 301 W. Market St. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Southwest area)

March 23 at 408 W. Market St. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Westend area)

March 27 at 700 E. Market St. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Eastend area)

March 28 at 800 Roosevelt Ave. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Avenues area)

March 29 at 140 Willis Ln. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Parkway area)

April 3 at 101 S. George St. // 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. (Downtown area)

According to Griffin, upon the completion of the open meetings with York City residents, the plan will have to go through the necessary approvals.

York City anticipates the plans’ total completion by the end of the year.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.