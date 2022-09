YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — First Friday, on Sept. 2, in York will close Beaver Street between Philadelphia Street and King Street from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Market Street will be open during this closure.

Additionally, George Street will close between Philadelphia Street and North Street from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The city is advising drivers to take extra caution in these areas due to increased foot traffic.