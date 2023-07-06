RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Cleanup and restoration are underway at the township complex in Rapho Township.

The township’s municipal storage building was destroyed as a result of a propane explosion and fire took place at about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Now the township’s property insurance company is assessing the damage to the office building and restoration companies are working to board up windows and doors of nearby homes. Teams are also working to clean up debris and restore power and board windows at the office building.

Since Wednesday’s explosion, the American Red Cross says they are aware of at least five families displaced from their homes. They are working to meet the immediate needs — including shelter, food, clothing, mental health services, etc — of two of them and working to get in touch with the others.

According to township supervisor Jere Swarr, at least two of the homes are condemned and one other is considered unsafe.

Structural engineers contacted homeowners directly and some were allowed to reenter their homes to get things.

Swarr and other officials also told abc27 that they are temporarily relocating staff to the Mastersonville Fire Department and hope to be fully running by Monday.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing though officials told abc27 that it was propane related. They also said that propane has been removed from the building and excess gas had been turned off.

According to the township manager, it could be 4 to 6 months before staff is able to return to the building.