HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local climate activist is teaming up with the Harrisburg Park Foundation to build a new park in south Allison Hill.

The park, which will include a community garden and green space for families/kids, is planned to replace an empty lot at the corner of South 15th and Swatara Streets.

The park is also welcoming the community’s ideas.

“This is the most deprived area in all of the city of Harrisburg. It’s an environmental justice and climate change effort, and if not now, when?” said Char Magaro, organizer of the park.

An event is being held on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. for neighbors to come and share what they would like to see at the new park.