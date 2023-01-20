HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 60 people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg are on the clock, as the city cites dangerous conditions.

All people living under the bridge must vacate the area by Sunday, Jan. 22.

The city says the area has become dangerous due to crime and a rat infestation.

Ten or 15 people are waiting until the last minute, but Christian Churches United says they are there to help people pack up and move.

“That’s what today is all about, really trying to encourage our folks to get themselves together, we’ve handed out totes, we’ve handed out tarps, we’ve handed out trash bags, so we are now just trying to encourage the movement and the process,” said Aisha Mobley of Christian Churches United.

The city has a new location set up where the group of people can go. Nonprofits say the city has done a good job providing essentials like portable toilets.