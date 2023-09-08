CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Not everyone loses when a chain pharmacy closes.

Cumberland Apothecary, right across from the Rite Aid and CVS that have both closed, calls itself “Camp Hill’s longest established pharmacy.”

CVS and Rite Aid both came and went while it’s been there. Now just as a specialty compounding pharmacy.

Down the street from there is another independent, Camp Hill Pharmacy, that opened just last year.

So has the Rite Aid closure helped them?

“Yes, people started inquiring with me and then calling me and then coming over here as well,” the Owner of Camp Hill Pharmacy Sumita Markana said.

Markana said shortened hours at some chain pharmacy locations have also helped the independents.