EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Cocalico Township Police are investigating two incidents that took place at Cocalico High School.

According to police, both incidents took place in the school cafeteria and parents were said to have received an email from school officials.

“The police department confirmed that the administration is taking all steps necessary to ensure the high school is and remains a safe learning environment for students and staff, “said East Cocalico Township Police Chief Darrick Keppley.

abc27 has reached out to administrators at Cocalico High School and Cocalico School District for more information on the incidents but has not heard back at this time.