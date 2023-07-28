ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Coffee lovers will have another shop to try out when it opens its next location in the Midstate in August.

The owners of Britton Coffee Co. will be opening their second location in Adams County inside a building that used to be a PNC Bank, according to a Facebook post by the coffee shop. The owners, Jordan and Izetta Britton, opened their first location in South Hanover in 2021.

On Aug. 2, the coffee shop will open at 639 South Street in McSherrystown, right across from Delone Catholic High School. Hours are expected to be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and then from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

A brand new location opening does mean that there may be kinks that the establishment will have to work out; they asked in their Facebook posts for customers to be patient with them.

Besides coffee, the establishment is also knowns for its breakfast sandwiches and pastries that include homemade donuts.