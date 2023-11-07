CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– As EMS departments continue to struggle with recruiting, a local department in Carlisle is turning to Dickinson College.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS says it worked with the college to come up with a course schedule for students to get an EMT certification.

It’s two days a week and runs from the end of January to April. Seven students have already signed on.

“There is some hope that we’re able to feed some people into our system but we also know, hey, the entire emergency medical system in the U.S. is hurting and they can’t find a lot of providers and being able to provide them with training and go back on their summer breaks and be a ready responder there will really benefit everyone, not just us,” Cumberland Goodwill EMS assistant chief Nathan Harig said.

Right now, students wouldn’t get college credits, just the certification. There is a cost, but Harig says many departments will give out a reimbursement.