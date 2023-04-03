DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township says the Colonial Park Mall is on track to be sold at a sheriff’s sale on July 20, 2023.

The solicitors told abc27 the owners have not paid more than $250,000 in sewer and storm water bills. Unless those bills are paid, plus interest and fees, a majority of the property will be sold.

Boscov’s is not included in the sale.

The Colonial Park Mall has been in decline and has very few stores remaining.